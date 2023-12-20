Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,802 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises about 14.3% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

FNDA stock opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.