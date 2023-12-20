Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.6 %

TRU stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.23. 112,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.