Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. 371,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,261,191. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $65.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

