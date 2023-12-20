iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Raised by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,126,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBB stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.68. 256,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,218. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $138.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

