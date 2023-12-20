Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.80% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. 3,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,739. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.