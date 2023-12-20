Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.52 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $81.55. 728,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

