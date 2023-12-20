Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:J traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.