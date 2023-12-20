Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX traded down $5.40 on Wednesday, reaching $565.38. The company had a trading volume of 191,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $336.15 and a 1-year high of $575.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $497.80 and its 200-day moving average is $497.53.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

