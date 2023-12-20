Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Amgen stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $276.67. 164,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,516. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.98. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.