McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of McKesson by 9.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at about $4,649,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

McKesson stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.26. The stock had a trading volume of 54,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,135. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $476.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.31.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

