Kinneret Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $624.99. 177,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $545.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.66. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $625.53. The firm has a market cap of $174.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

