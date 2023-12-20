Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 229.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

CLTL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $105.39. 137,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.56.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

