Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.15. The company had a trading volume of 457,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,922. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.21.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

