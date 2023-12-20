First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 27,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,001. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $80.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

