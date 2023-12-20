Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.28. 494,059 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

