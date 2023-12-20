Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.98

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

Waldencast Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waldencast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WALD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Waldencast by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,597,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

