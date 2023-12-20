Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.45

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.39, with a volume of 34374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

Separately, Wedbush raised their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $895.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.00 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 38.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Doug Moran sold 125,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,599. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Doug Moran sold 125,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,599. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 9,044 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $233,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,979,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,786 shares of company stock worth $5,300,923. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

