First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.25

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 18339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
See Also
