First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.25

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $46.23, with a volume of 18339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 116,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

