Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.65

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.65 and last traded at $48.31, with a volume of 1070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENT. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is set to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 471.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

