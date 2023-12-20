SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.08

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 13811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 330.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $151,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Featured Articles

