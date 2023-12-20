Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.49

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 13624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
