Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.49

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $60.39, with a volume of 13624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.28.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

