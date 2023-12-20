Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.61

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.61 and last traded at $54.93, with a volume of 78029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Axos Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at $27,416,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,477,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Axos Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,994,000 after purchasing an additional 295,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Axos Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,560,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,967,000 after purchasing an additional 93,039 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Axos Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 177,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

