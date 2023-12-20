Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.40

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 48138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at $1,573,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 91.3% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 464,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 221,483 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the second quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 440,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Further Reading

