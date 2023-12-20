Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $185.68

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $185.68 and last traded at $184.17, with a volume of 3224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.63.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.