Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.11

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.11 and last traded at $78.11, with a volume of 31752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.26.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
