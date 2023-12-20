Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.00

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Global Industrial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.14 million. As a group, analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

