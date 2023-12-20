Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $218.48

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.48 and last traded at $217.57, with a volume of 4234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Encore Wire by 431.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,705,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Encore Wire by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Encore Wire by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

