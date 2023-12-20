Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.07

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 149416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

