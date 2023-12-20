Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 315,000 Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 315,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,126,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.34. 52,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,424. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.44%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,023 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

