Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.12. 83,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,586. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

