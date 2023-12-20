Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.46. 322,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,870. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $98.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

