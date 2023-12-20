Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,000. American Express accounts for approximately 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,678,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $184.62. 410,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $185.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.31.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

