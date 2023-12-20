Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $4.52 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.74. 58,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $209.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.