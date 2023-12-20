Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $4.52 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock worth $19,400,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.31.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
