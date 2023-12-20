Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 467.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 104,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,294. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $13,901,625. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

