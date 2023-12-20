Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.06. 45,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $547.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.19.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.