Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,311 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,316,761,000 after buying an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after buying an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,166,000 after buying an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.84. 567,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,364. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.29.
Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.
Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
