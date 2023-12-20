Compound (COMP) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $51.64 or 0.00116913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $415.67 million and $34.17 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00024624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003349 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,049,560 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,049,035.96970261 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.69905396 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 436 active market(s) with $35,663,377.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

