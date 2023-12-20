Verasity (VRA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $69.36 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $69.36 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.