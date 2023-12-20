First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 290,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,059,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,718,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV remained flat at $51.76 during midday trading on Wednesday. 11,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

