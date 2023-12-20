IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,116 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after buying an additional 4,903,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.90. 665,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,820,663. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.