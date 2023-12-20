Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Stock Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Free Report) by 21,490.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,576 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 8.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of EWRE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. 13,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,870. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $102.74 million, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

