SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029,550 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.36. 232,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,192. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

