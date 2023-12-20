iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after acquiring an additional 144,018 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,591,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $223.80. 33,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,047. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.20 and a fifty-two week high of $224.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.85 and a 200 day moving average of $207.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

