IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.01. 561,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,210. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.