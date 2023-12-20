IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 39,356 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.82.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.