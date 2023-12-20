Brookmont Capital Management Sells 75 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.12 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.50 and its 200 day moving average is $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

