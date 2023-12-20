Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,324,000 after purchasing an additional 254,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after buying an additional 205,096 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,476,000 after buying an additional 1,224,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,660,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,642,000 after acquiring an additional 274,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 112,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,089. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,724.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

