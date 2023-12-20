Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $842,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $1,887,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in eBay by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in eBay by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in eBay by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 478,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,386. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.