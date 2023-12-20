Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 51,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $2,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

