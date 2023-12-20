Essex Savings Bank Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTI stock opened at $237.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $187.38 and a 12 month high of $238.10. The company has a market cap of $335.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

